FG releases admission list into 110 Unity Colleges

The Federal Government has released the first batch of merit-based admission list into 110 Unity Colleges, three days after the receipt of the National Common Entrance results.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, gave the directives, said a statement signed by Director, Press and Public Relations, Ben Bem Goong.

Adamu, receiving the results of the 2020/2021 National Common Entrance from the Chief Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO), Dr Godswill Obioma, on Monday had directed that within 72 hours of the receipt of the results principals are to complete both the merit based (60%) and 30% quality of states admission.

“The results were transmitted to principals on Wednesday, I8th November, 2020 by the Basic and Secondary Education Department of the Ministry, which is saddled with the responsibility,” he said.

He said within the stipulated time frame, both the merit based and equality of States admission are to be ready.

While congratulating all the successful candidates, he advised them to check the admission list which will be posted on the website of the Ministry on Monday, the 23rd November, 2020 and that admission letters would be available for collection at the Unity Colleges on the 24th November 2020.

