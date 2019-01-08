FG Reaches Deal with ASUU

The Federal Government has reached an agreement with members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Addressing journalists on Monday evening after the meeting with the striking university lecturers in Abuja, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said the majority of their demands have been met including the release of N15.4 billion for payment of salary shortfalls.

Ngige noted that the Federal Government is also in the process of releasing another N20 billion for payment of earned allowances for university lecturers.

Meanwhile, the ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, said the National Executive Committee of the union will review their decisions based on the new commitment by the government.

According to him, it is only after that meeting of the ASUU leadership that the union will announce its position on the ongoing strike action.

The union went on strike last November in protest over salary shortfalls, welfare of lecturers and poor funding of public universities in the country.

