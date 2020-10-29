FG raises alarm over N3m COVID scam

The federal government has issued a warning to Nigerians about an ongoing N3m COVID-19 scam in circulation.

In a social media post, the Presidency warned that the scam targets Nigerians looking to benefit from the Federal Government assistance to businesses affected by COVID-19.

It said some phishing links being shared on social media, requesting for applications for N3 Million Naira FG Grants, are fraudulent.

“The general public should note that these phishing links are generated by Scammers and intended to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Government requests for applications are only via official channels & websites”, it warned.

The Ministry of Finance has also warned about the scammers in a Twitter post:

“It has come to our attention that a link is being shared via social media requesting for applications for a FG 3 Million grant.

“The general public should note that this is a SCAM. Any requests for applications are only via official channels & websites. Pls beware! #FinMinNigeria”.

