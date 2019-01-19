‘FG Plotting to Arrest CJN Onnoghen’ – CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) says it has uncovered a plot by the federal government to arrest Walter Onnoghen, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Ikenga Ugochinyere, spokesman of the group, made the allegation at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, saying there are plans that a bench warrant be issued by Danladi Usman, chairman of the the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), against the CJN on Tuesday.

Ugochinyere said the coalition also uncovered plans to install Tanko Muhammed as the acting CJN, with immediate effect, TheCable writes.

“The plan on Tuesday to get Danladi Umar to issue a bench warrant against the CJN; the plan on Tuesday to get the Ag, IGP to arrest the CJN and the plan on Tuesday to forcibly arraign the CJN are solely aimed at forcing the CJN out of office hence paving the way for a well-known pro-Buhari Judge, Justice Tanko Mohammed who is the Deputy Chairman of the NJC to take over and do all their bidding,” the statement read.

“Let it be known that unless and until the CJN is found guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction, he will not resign!

“Know ye all men and let the lips of the opposition be read clearly; and let the ears of President Muhammadu Buhari open and hear this: members of the cabal that are sponsoring this inglorious offensive against the judiciary in a bid to turn it into an appendage of the APC will fail.

“We will resist this attempt. This is the bridge and it must not fall, we cannot retreat beyond this point and Justice Walter Onnoghen will not be illegally removed from office. God forbid! God forbid!! God forbid they succeed.”

CUPP said while Onnoghen might be unable to speak out because of the nature of his office, it will do all within its powers to fight what it described as injustice.

“The CJN may not speak out because of the demands of his office but we will not as the opposition, the bearers of the conscience and consciousness of the Nigerian people keep quiet and allow these felons to desecrate the Nigerian judiciary. The only way the CJN can leave office is by Section 292 of the Constitution or by a proper conviction and not by stepping aside from the NJC,” it said.

“We are shouting it from the roof tops; let them put the CJN in handcuffs, let Danladi Umar in dancing to the tune of his APC blackmailers and issue arrest warrant, let the IG dance to the tune of the litmus test of arresting the CJN, let the APC funded petition be brought to the NJC, Justice Onnoghen will not be forced out of office.

“Furthermore, there is also an ongoing pressure on the members of the NJC and moves to conscript them to force the CJN out of office. Nigerians must rise now before this final bridge of the semblance of constitutional governance falls. Once again we shout; if you are sleeping- wake up; if you are eating- stop; if you are playing- stop; the enemies have gotten to the last bridge and it is either we stop them or we lose our country.”