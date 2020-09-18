FG pleads with JOHESU to call off strike

The Federal Government has appealed to the striking members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to call off the ongoing strike across the country.

Speaking during the daily briefing of the COVID-19 task force, Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) pleaded that their services are needed now more than ever as the pandemic continues to rage.

Mustapha said that the Federal Government would continue to do its best to push through the negotiations with the JOHESU to resolve all issues and call its members back to work.

“Let me once again send a strong appeal to all health workers particularly, JOHESU members, that the nation can ill-afford any further disruption to its health systems,” he said.

“The on-going strike has been very costly in terms of human lives, but such losses can be avoided.

“Government shall continue to do its best to push through the negotiations with the unions, and hopefully, reason shall prevail.”

JOHESU and its members including nurses and midwives, medical lab scientists and other health workers had embarked on the nationwide strike from the midnight of Sunday, September 13, 2020.

The health workers said they decided to embark on the strike because of the Federal Government’s inability to meet their demands, including the need to fix structural and infrastructural decay, payment of health workers’ hazard and inducement allowance, among others.

