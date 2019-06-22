FG Orders Schools to Resume Teaching of History

The federal government has directed that all primary and secondary schools in the country to resume the teaching of history as a standalone subject.

Sonny Echono, permanent secretary, ministry of education, disclosed this in statement on Friday.

According to Echono, the directive has been given and it is automatic that all the schools would implement the directive simultaneously.

“By the next academic calendar, history will be taught as a standalone subject,” Echono said.

“It is with immediate implementation. So, definitely for the next academic year everybody will fall in line because we already articulated the curriculum and the examination should be done along those lines.”

The Federal Government’s decision to suspend the teaching of history in schools was heavily criticised by public commentators and other stakeholders.

The likes of Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka and Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti argued that history was not just an academic exercise but a necessary tool for the growth and development of the country.