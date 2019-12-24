FG okays N32bn to fix roads

The Federal Government has approved N32 billion to repair dilapidated roads in the New Year.

The Chairman of House Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Femi Bamisile, broke the news in Omuo-Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Bamisile said the fund for the agency to deliver its mandate was increased from N22 billion to N32 billion as deplorable Federal roads increased to over 75 per cent across the country.

“The sum of N22 billion was approved when the Executive brought the Bill (on /////. But we protested and made it clear that 75 per cent of our roads are bad. So, President Muhammadu Buhari increased the fund to N32 billion,” he said.

“Though FERMA is for Nigeria, I will ensure that Ekiti is not cheated. Only N30 million was earmarked for the rehabilitation of Ifaki-Omuo highway in 2019. But with my intervention, it has been jacked up to N870 million because of my insistence that Ekiti should not be neglected like before.

“We will definitely bring democracy gains to our people. It is going to be better next year. The collapsed Erio Bridge is almost completed. The government spent over N100 million to fix the portion.”

The lawmaker, who is representing Ekiti South Federal Constituency II, explained that a Bill pending before the Senate on FERMA was not targeted at scrapping the agency.

He said the Bill, which had passed through the second reading at the Upper Chamber, was intended to make FERMA more financially independent to discharge its duty.