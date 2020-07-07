FG moves to end DSTV monopoly

The Federal Government has revealed plans to end the monopoly enjoyed by Digital Satellite Television, owned by a South Africa-based company, MultiChoice.

Only DStv currently broadcasts major football competitions in Nigeria, especially the popular English Premier League.

In a new move, FG said it had amended Nigeria’s broadcasting code to prevent DStv and others from monopolising their channels and contents, Punch writes.

This comes on the heels of a House of Reps probe on DStv for allegedly cheating its Nigerian subscribers by restricting them to prepaid plans and the unconscionable increase in subscription rates on June 1, 2020, despite the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown on the people.

