FG moves to end DSTV monopoly

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on FG moves to end DSTV monopoly

The Federal Government has revealed plans to end the monopoly enjoyed by Digital Satellite Television, owned by a South Africa-based company, MultiChoice.

Only DStv currently broadcasts major football competitions in Nigeria, especially the popular English Premier League.

In a new move, FG said it had amended Nigeria’s broadcasting code to prevent DStv and others from monopolising their channels and contents, Punch writes.

This comes on the heels of a House of Reps probe on DStv for allegedly cheating its Nigerian subscribers by restricting them to prepaid plans and the unconscionable increase in subscription rates on June 1, 2020, despite the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown on the people.

,

Related Posts

WAEC Exams to commence August 4 – Minister

July 7, 2020

Third Mainland Bridge to be shut for 6 months from July 24

July 7, 2020

Gov El-Rufai proposes law to castrate rapists

July 7, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply