FG moves to concession Lagos, Abuja other airports

The Nigerian government’s plan to concession its four international airports has received a boost as the Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika received the Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance for the concession of Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano International Airports from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

Receiving the certificates of compliance from the Director General of the Commission Engr. Chidi Izuwah in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Senator Sirika said the next step is to seek approval from the Federal Executive Council to commence the full concession.

“With these certificates of compliance we will go-ahead to the Federal Executive Council for approval for the full business of concession to proceed and that will turn the airport terminals to its full potential in private hands as millions of dollars would be pumped into the airports,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier approved the Aviation Sector Roadmap which the Ministry has been following and operating diligently and part of which was airport terminal concession.

Senator Sirika however commended the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission for ensuring compliance and value for money, transparency, equity, and fairness.

He also expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by the Transaction Advisers which resulted in the release of the certificates by the ICRC.

The Minister noted that with the full implementation of the airport terminal concession about two hundred and forty one thousand seven hundred additional jobs would be created in the aviation industry.

In his remarks, the Director-General of ICRC Engr. Chidi Izuwah said the Nigerian Government through the Ministry of Aviation has adopted Public-Private Partnership PPP as the strategy to leverage on private sector participation and investment in order to achieve the upgrade and development of new terminal infrastructure at the four airports in a cost-effective and value -for- money manner.

He said, “The next stages to be followed towards the realization of the projects are:

Preparation of an Information Memorandum (Info Memo) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) by the Transaction Adviser and Placement of RFQ invitation to the interested bidders.

Issuance of RFP to shortlisted firms

Opening of data room and hosting of pre- bid conference

Technical proposals evaluation and public financial bid opening and declaration of preferred. reserved bids

Negotiation and Preparation of Full Business Case (FBC)

Approval of the FBC by the Federal Executive Council and contract signing.”

