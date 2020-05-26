FG memo warning against leaking official documents gets leaked

The Head of Service of the Federation, HoS, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has written to the top officials of the Federal Government warning against leaking official documents, just as the circular conveying the warning was also leaked to the media.

In a circular, numbered HCSF/109/S.1/120 and dated May 22, 2020, the HoS stated that leading official documents embarrasses the government, threatening to dismiss those caught involved in the act.

The circular, seen by Tribune, was addressed to Chief of Staff to the President, Deputy Chief of Staff to President, Office of the Vice President, Ministers, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Permanent Secretaries, and Service Chiefs/Inspector-General of Police.

Others government functionaries who received the circular include Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Chairman, Police Service Commission, Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau, Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal, Chairman, Federal Character Commission, Chairman, Revenue Mobilization, Allocation & Fiscal Commission, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, and Chairman. National Population Commission.

The rest recipients of the circular are Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Clerk of the National Assembly, Secretary, National Judicial Council, Auditor-General for the Federation, Surveyor-General of the Federation, Chief Registrar, Supreme Court of Nigeria, and Directors-General and Chief Executives of Parastatals/Agencies.

Titled: “Unauthorized circulation of official documents/information on social media,” the circular pointed out that even documents which had been minuted upon were illegally released, describing the action as unfortunate.

It stated:

“The attention of the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation has been drawn to the recent unfortunate unauthorised disclosure of official documents on the social media.

“In some cases, official documents that have been minuted on, are also leaked. This irresponsible and reckless action is an act of serious misconduct, with a penalty of dismissal from service, as provided for in Public Service Rules Nos. 030401 and 030402.

“The ugly development is embarrassing to the government and therefore, not acceptable. Any public officer caught engaging in this act of serious misconduct, will be severely dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules.

“Permanent Secretaries are to draw the attention of all their staff to the contents of this circular and the consequences of breaking the rules.”

