FG lifts ban on airline that flew Naira Marley during lockdown

The Federal Government on Monday lifted the ban placed on a private airline, Executive Air Services Limited, which flew popular musician Naira Marley, to Abuja to attend a concert last month.

Government had dropped the hammer on the airline at the time for contravention of the restriction on interstate movement and closure of airports in existence.

But in an update on the development during a Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said:

“Today (Monday), we lifted the ban on Executive Air Services Limited. They have complied substantially with all of our imposed sanctions; they’ve paid part of the fines, and they brought up premium plan. So, we have lifted the ban today, so, they continue to do their business.

“These sanctions are not punitive, they are things to make our industry work better and keep all of you safe.”

Furthermore, Sirika added that the report of the Very Important Personalities being probed for flouting Covid-19 protocol at the country’s airports would be made public this week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

