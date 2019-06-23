FG Launches Probe as Air Peace Skids off Runway

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has sent a team to investigate the incident of an Air Peace flight, which skidded off the runway at Port Harcourt International Airport in Omagwa, Rivers, on Saturday.

In a statement in Lagos Saturday, Mr. Tunji Oketunbi, General Manager, Public Affairs of AIB, said a team of investigators had been despatched to the site.

The Air Peace flight P47291 from Abuja to Port Harcourt overshot the runway while touching down at the airport under heavy rainfall.

“The AIB has been notified of the Air Peace flight from Abuja to Port Harcourt with 94 passengers and six crew members on board with Registration marks 5N-BRN.

“The aircraft skidded off the runway to the left about 1300m from the runway 21 threshold at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

“All passengers and crew have been evacuated safely. AIB has despatched investigators who are on their way to the site,” Oketunbi said.