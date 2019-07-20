FG Lauds Bronze-Winning Super Eagles

The Federal Government on Friday hailed the bronze medal –winning effort of the Super Eagles.

FG stated this during when a team led by the Secretary to the Federal Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha received the Nigeria delegation to the finals in Egypt, on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Nigeria pipped Tunisia 1-0 at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo on Wednesday to win her eighth bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

China-based striker, Odion Ighalo, who netted the winner against Tunisia, finished as top scorer in the entire qualifying series and the tournament proper where he scored five goals.

In his remarks, while receiving the team on arrival, Mustapha said the Government of Nigeria was appreciative of their efforts in finishing third in a 24-team Africa Cup of Nations, the biggest in the history of the championship.

“We commend you for finishing third best in the whole of the African continent. We all wanted the first position but this is football where things sometimes do not go as you planned. The Government of Nigeria is quite happy with your level of discipline and professionalism and how you comported yourselves creditably as Nigerian ambassadors.”

Algeria, who beat Nigeria in the semifinal, went ahead to lift the trophy for the second time, downing Senegal 1-0 in the final in Cairo last night.