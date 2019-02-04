‘FG has Marked 200 Judges for Intimidation’ – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says the Federal Government has concluded plans to go after 200 Judges in an unprecedented crackdown on the judiciary.

Wike made this claim during the central healing service of the Greater Evangelism World Crusade on Sunday in Port Harcourt, saying it was on the strength of credible intelligence intercepted by him.

He alleged that while an attack on the Supreme Court has already begun, an attack on the Appeal Court is soon to follow.

He said the APC-led Federal Government has collected the asset declaration forms of 200 Judges from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) for the planned mass onslaught, ChannelsTV writes.

“I intercepted a discussion by a Minister of the Federal Executive Council where he was telling a gathering that they are happy that they have dealt with the Supreme Court. The Minister said that the next set would be the Court of Appeal Judges and the Federal High Court judges. The Minister said any judge that fails to cooperate will face trump up charges and compelled to resign.

“This APC Federal Government has gone to the Code of Conduct Bureau to get the asset declaration forms of 200 Judges. Any judge that fails to follow their evil plot, will be harassed with false allegations and persecution”.

The Governor noted that the FG will generate several false allegations to compel upright Judges to resign from the bench.

Governor Wike called on the Church to pray for the Federal Judiciary to survive what he described as the “deadly siege of the APC Federal Government”.

“The Church should continually pray for the Federal Judiciary. The Judiciary in Nigeria is under siege. If anything happens to the judiciary, our democracy is in trouble.

“The Church needs to pray for the judges to remain strong in the face of intimidation and harassment,” he said.