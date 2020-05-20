FG fires TCN boss, Usman Mohammed

The Federal Government has sacked the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Usman Gur Mohammed.

Minister of Power, Mohammed Sale approved his sack Tuesday, while announcing the appointment of Sule Abdulaziz in an acting capacity.

Spokesman of the minister, Aaron Artimas, disclosed to this in a statement, saying, “As part of continuing measures to reposition and improve the performance of the power Sector in the country, the Honorable Minister of Power Engr. Sale Mamman hereby announces major changes at the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

“Accordingly, the Managing Director of the TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed has been removed from office with immediate effect. He is being replaced with Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, as Managing Director, in acting capacity.

“The Honorable Minister has also confirmed the appointment of four directors who have been on acting position in the Company for some time.”