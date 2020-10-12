FG extends suspension of new electricity tariff by one week

The Federal Government has extended the suspension of the new electricity tariff by one week.

Prof. James Momoh, Chairman, Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said this when the ad hoc Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff submitted its interim report at a reconvene bilateral meeting between Federal Government and Organised Labour on Monday in Abuja.

The new tariff was earlier suspended for two weeks and ended at midnight on Oct. 11, when the organised labour suspended the planned industrial action over agitation on the hike in electricity tariff on Sept. 28.,

Momoh while speaking, said the one week extension new tariff said was to enable the committee to review and work out modalities for the implementation of the agreement reached on the electricity tariffs structure.

Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, while reading a resolution reached between the Federal Government, Organised Labour and the Ad Hoc Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff said that adoption of the work plan for effecting the resolutions has been reached.

Ngige said the resolutions adopted would be implemented by all stakeholders within the week by Sunday, Oct. 18.

According to him, the following amendments to the resolutions were adopted include, phase one immediate reliefs.

It was adopted that for the distribution of the first one million meters, the Ministry of Power was to liaise with Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

