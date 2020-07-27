FG extends deadline for N-Power registration

The federal government has extended the N-POWER Batch C online application by two weeks as over five million Nigerians have applied for the programme.

The online application process, which began on Friday, June 26, 2020, was to have ended Sunday, July 26, 2020.

The extension, according to a late-night statement by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, through its Deputy Director of Press, Rhoda Iliya, “is to afford everyone an opportunity to register online and take into cognizance difficulties some people might encounter in gaining access to the registration portal which has seen a record number of over 5 million applications.”

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development state that the extension has become necessary to provide an equitable and level playing field to all eligible applicants,” it added.

