FG drags supermarkets, drugstores to court over hike in prices of sanitizers, others

The Federal Government has filed charges against four supermarkets and their proprietors in Abuja for alleged arbitrary hike of prices of sanitizers, handwash liquids, disinfectants, and other anti-bacterial hygiene products.

According to court documents seen by ChannelsTV, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC) named the four supermarkets, which also include their pharmacies as H-Medix Pharmacy and Stores Limited, Prince Ebeano Supermarket Limited and its proprietor, David Ojei, and Bakan Gizo Pharmacy & Stores Nigeria Limited.

The others are Ray Opia and Luter Irene and their representatives, Sandra Ejekwu and John Oluwagbemiga, as well as Faxx Stores & Trading Limited and its representative, Adogah Ahmed.

In the statement of claim filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the FCCPC proffered a six-count charge against the four supermarkets and their owners.

The charges against them are for violating section 125 (1) (a) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018, and punishable under section 155 of the Federal Competition And Consumer Protection Act, 2018.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the case.