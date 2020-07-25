FG denies stopping #BBNaija

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has denied ordering the suspension of ongoing reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

This comes after reports went viral on social media Friday saying the Minister of Information and Cultural Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had directed NBC to stop BB Naija broadcast in the country.

But speaking with Daily Trust on Saturday night, the NBC Acting Director General, Dr Armstrong Idachaba, said it was not true that BBNaija had been suspended.

Dr Idachaba dissociated the NBC from the report and urged Nigerians to disregard it.

Big Brother Naija Season 5 (Lockdown Edition) premiered on July 19. Winner of Season 5 BBNaija will get a cash prize worth N85million, the highest so far since the inception of the show.

In addition is a two-bedroom apartment, Champions League finale trip, one-year supply of Pepsi, branded chiller, a trip to Dublin, home appliances including TV, premium fridge and several other prizes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

