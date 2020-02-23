FG denies plans to hand over $100m Abacha loot to Kebbi governor

The Nigerian Government, on Saturday, said it was mischievous to claim that it asked the United States to give $100 million from loots recovered from late military dictator Sani Abacha to Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu.

“The Bagudu family assets in contention, which constitute a distinct and separate cause of action, do not have anything to do with the assets already recovered and being recovered under the Abacha 2014 non-prosecution agreement,” a spokesman to Nigeria’s Attorney-General And Justice Minister Abubakar Malami said in a statement.

“It is therefore mischievous and pedestrian for anyone to seek to turn the law and the facts on its head on the matter of repatriation whose terms are clearly spelt out and agreed among the parties.”