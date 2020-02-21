FG denies moves to handover DisCos to Siemens

The Federal Government of Nigeria has debunked reports of handing over electricity distribution to a German firm Seimens.

Reacting, the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman said reports to this effect were false.

Mamman stated that handing over the power distribution service to the firm was not part of the pact that the government signed with the power firm while reacting to the publication that emanated from his press briefing on the outcomes of the Wednesday Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

This was made known in a statement released by his special adviser on Media and Communications, Mr Aaron Artimas on Thursday.

The Minister was quoted to have said: “So, we have submitted our proposal to the government on the problem of distribution and it is left to them to decide what to do. The other thing I can tell you is that the government only signed a memorandum of understanding with the German company, Siemens, on how to leverage generation with transmission and distribution”.

The minister said the statement explained that the government was concerned about the disproportion of the value chain and how to align this chain for optimum distribution of Power.

FG had earlier voiced its discontent with the DisCos over non-performance despite the huge funds invested in it.