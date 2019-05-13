FG Demolishes Caramelo Nightclub

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCDA) has demolished the Caramelo Lounge in Abuja.

According to officials of FCTA’s Department of Development Control (DDC), the popular strip club contravenes the FCT land use regulations.

Briefing newsmen on the development, the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) Coordinator, Umar Shuaibu, said in spite serving of quit notice and contravention letters to the operators of the club since 2016, they failed to revert activities on the plot located at No 630, TOS Benson Crescent, Utako District Abuja.

The coordinator said the action followed the approval of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, for the revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) on May 10.

Umar said there were complaints of noise pollution, insecurity and social disturbances written to AMMC by those in the neighbourhood and DSS on the negative impacts from the premises.

This comes after a joint task team of security operatives raided Caramelo and Ibiza clubs among others, arresting several nude dancers, who later claimed they were raped while in custody.

The FCTA also gave a two-week ultimatum to Ibiza Club situated on plot 686 & 687 Cadastral Zone A03, Garki II District, to revert to the designated use or risk appropriate sanctions.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Caramelo Lounge, Mr Max Eze expressed dismay over the removal exercise, saying they were taken aback by the short notice given to them to vacate the property.