FG Declares Tuesday, Wednesday Public Holidays to Celebrate Eid-el-Fitri

The federal government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays to mark the Muslim Eid-Fitri celebration.

This was announced in a statement Friday by Georgina Ehuriah, the permanent secretary, ministry of interior, in Abuja.

Ehuriah congratulated the Muslim faithful on a successful completion of the Ramadan fast and enjoined all Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the peace, unity, prosperity and stability of the nation.

She admonished Nigerians to shun hate speeches and divisive tendencies and join hands with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria so as to achieve the next level of socio-economic development.

Ehuriah reaffirmed the determination of the federal government to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

She said that security agencies under the ministry have been directed to provide adequate security before, during and after the Eid-Fitri celebration.

The permanent secretary restated government’s desire for all Nigerians to be inspired by the virtues gained during the Holy Month of Ramadan to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

She wishes all Nigerians a happy, peaceful and rewarding Eid-Fitri celebration.