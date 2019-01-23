FG Declares Lassa Fever Outbreak, Emergency Response Centres Activated

The Federal Government has activated emergency response centres for Lassa fever cases in the country following the official declaration of the disease as an outbreak.

Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, announced this in a statement personally signed by him on Tuesday.

According to him, there has been an increase in the number of Lassa fever cases reported from several states across the country since the beginning of the year.

The NCDC boss added that recent epidemiological data shows that the trend usually occurs during the dry season – between January and April.

“As at 13 January 2019, a total of 60 confirmed cases have been reported in eight states,” he revealed.

“Given this increase in reported cases of Lassa fever, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has declared this an outbreak and activated an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to coordinate the response.”

The national EOC, according to Dr Ihekweazu, comprises representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Federal Ministry of Environment, US Centres for Disease Control, as well as other partners.

Highlighting the preparation for the year’s emergency phase, he said NCDC has been providing support to states, including the provision of emergency supplies and deployment of Rapid Response Teams (RRT).

“Since the Lassa fever outbreak in 2018, NCDC has worked with states to ensure better preparedness and improved response,” he stated.

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness, transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents.

Person-to-person transmission can also occur, particularly in a hospital environment in the absence of adequate infection control measures.

Healthcare workers in health facilities are particularly at risk of contracting the disease, especially where infection prevention and control procedures are not strictly adhered to.

The NCDC boss, therefore, advised Nigerians to focus on prevention by practicing good personal hygiene and proper environmental sanitation.