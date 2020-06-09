FG declares June 12 Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 12, as public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

Making the announcement in Abuja Monday, Interior Minister Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, congratulated all Nigerians for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country.

Aregbesola hailed the heroes of democracy for their dogged determination and sacrifice which eventually birthed government of the people by the people, for the people in Nigeria.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Georgina Ehuriah, quoted Aregbesola as urging Nigerians to continue to cherish the selfless efforts made to attain democracy.

He urged Nigerians to collaborate with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to realise democratic ideals which the nation’s patriots fought for, even at the risk of their lives.

