FG crashes petrol price to N121.50

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has once more reduced the retail pump price of petrol to N121.50 per litre from the present N123.50.

PPPRA announced the new retail price band to marketers in a May 31 circular saying marketers are expected to sell petrol over a price band of N121.50 and N123.50.

“Please recall the recently approved pricing regime which became effective March 19, 2020, and the provision for the establishment of a monthly price band within which petroleum marketers are expected to sell PMS at the retail stations,” the circular read.

“After a review of prevailing market fundamentals in the month of May and considering marketers realistic operating costs as much as practicable, we wish to advise of a new PMS guiding pump price with corresponding ex-depot price for the month of June 2020, as follows; price band N121.50 – N123.50 per litre.

“Ex-Depot price N102.13 – N104.13 per litre. Ex-Depot for collection N109.78 – N111.78 per litre. All marketers are advised to operate within the indicative prices as advised by the PPPRA.”

The federal government, in March, announced that the retail price of petrol would be adjusted monthly to reflect realities in the global crude oil market amid a drastic drop in demand.

The pump price was fixed at N125 per litre in March and was reviewed downwards to N123.50 per litre in April.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

