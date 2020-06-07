FG confiscates Dan Etete’s $57m jet

A former Minister of Petroleum, Chief Dan Etete, is mired in deeper trouble after his private jet was grounded by the authorities following investigation into allegations of corruption and money laundering.

The jet is believed to have been purchased for 57 million dollars in 2011 as part of the alleged proceeds of the $1.3 billion oil deal in which the prospecting rights to the opl 245 block was awarded to a company, Malabu Oil and Gas, which he secretly controlled.

Asset recovery lawyers acting for the Federal Government swooped after the bombardier 6,000 jet touched down at Montréal-Trudeau International airport in Canada.

The seizure was confirmed to Channels TV’s London correspondent on Saturday by Babatunde Olabode Johnson, one of the lawyers involved in Nigeria’s asset recovery cases.

The order for the seizure according to Mr. Johnson was served on the jet’s owner, a company called Tibit Limited, which has until June 9, to file court papers opposing the seizure.

Etete has protested his innocence, saying he is being victimised.

