FG blames middlemen for skyrocketing food prices

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed worry over the sudden spiral of food prices, particularly as the economy is already mired in a slowdown occasioned by the global coronavirus situation.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, saying the administration has already begun putting in place measures to ameliorate the situation.

He said: “While Providence has been kind to us with the rains and as such an expectation that a bumper harvest would lead to crashing of food prices and ease the burdens on the population, government’s concern is that the exploitative market behaviour by actors has significantly increased among traders in the past few years and may make any such relief a short lived one.

“This year has indeed tested us in ways that globalization has never been tested since the turn of the century.

“These challenges have disrupted lives and supply chains all over the world, and Nigeria has not been spared.

“The effect has been deeply felt in the delays encountered in procurement of raw materials for local production of fertilizer (damaging standing crops before harvest) and the speculative activities by a number of rice processors who are ready to pay for paddy at any price to keep their mills running non-stop.”

Buhari also frowned at the activities of those he described as “corrupt middlemen” whom he said had further compounded the situation.

“But of all these problems, the most worrisome are the activities of “corrupt” middlemen (with many of them discovered to be foreigners) and other food traders who serve as the link between farmers and consumers found to be systematically creating an artificial scarcity so that they can sell at higher prices.

“In dealing with these problems, the administration has, in line with its ease of doing business mantra, avoided imposing stockholding restrictions, in order not to discourage investments in modern warehousing and cold storage.”

President Buhari said his administration had raised some of these issues with the various food producers associations involved, particularly those of rice and other grains.

He, therefore, expressed the hope that with their cooperation, the high food prices should soon be a thing of the past.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

