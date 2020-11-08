FG begins review of Police salaries

The National Salaries and Wages Commission (NSWC), the federal government agency that determines salaries and allowances of its workers, has commenced the review of salaries and allowances of the nation’s police personnel.

A top official of the commission disclosed this in a chat with to Vanguard, Saturday, saying the review followed a directive to that effect by the Presidency.

“We are now working on the directive from the Presidency,” the top official said, in response to an inquiry.

The #EndSARS protesters had listed the improvement in the welfare of police personnel as one of their five demands which was acceded to by the presidency in October.

