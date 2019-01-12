FG Asks CJN Onnoghen to Vacate Office, to be Arraigned on Monday

The Federal Government will on Monday arraign the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over charges bordering on asset declaration.

A statement by the Head, Press & Public Relations, Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Ibraheem Al-Hassan, on Saturday, confirmed the scheduled arraignment of the CJN on Monday, January 14, over the alleged charges.

Al-Hassan said the arraignment was sequel to an application filed by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to the CCT Chairman on Friday for the trial to commence against the Chief Justice of Nigeria on a six count charge.

He added that service of summons had been effected to the Defendant, while the three man panel led by Justice Danladi Umar will commence the trial on Monday, at its courtroom, situated at the headquarter, along Jabi Daki biyu, Saloman Lar way, Abuja, at about 10:00am.

“The application was filed yesterday by the operatives of CCB, dated 11th January, 2019 and signed by Musa Ibrahim Usman (Esq) and Fatima Danjuma Ali (Esq), containing 6 count charges all borders on non declaration of asset”, part of the statement read.

The CJN is being accused of false asset declaration and of maintaining Domiciliary account which comprised Dollars Account, Pound Sterling Account and Euro Account which are alleged to be contrary to relevant laws, especially for public office holders.

It was also learnt that the FG in addition plan to file a motion on notice praying the tribunal to order the CJN to vacate office and recuse himself from office so as to prevent alleged interference in his arraignment and trial.

If arraigned on Monday, Onnoghen would be the first Chief Justice of Nigeria to be prosecuted in office over corruption or asset declaration allegations.