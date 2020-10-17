FG Approves Reopening of Eko’ Bridge and Marine Beach Bridge

The Federal Government has approved the reopening of Eko Bridge and the Marine Beach Bridge in Lagos State come Monday, October 19, 2020.

The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has ordered the reopening of the bridges to ease the flow of traffic.

The ministry’s Director of Press and Publicity, Boade Akinola, released a statement titled, “After Emergency Repairs by FG, Fashola Approved Reopening of Eko, Marine Bridges on Monday”, on Saturday, October 19 to that effect..

The Eko and Marine Beach Bridges were shut down for repairs by the federal government in March and May respectively.

