FG approves N13bn for automation of four airports

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N13 billion for the automation of safety equipment at Lagos, Kano, Abuja, and Port Harcourt international airports.

This was announced after the virtual meeting of the Council presided by President Muhammadu Buhari.

During the meeting, FG also approved 3.1 billion dollars for the automation of the operations of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The Ministers of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, and Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, made this known to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting in Abuja.

Sirika was positive that the safe tower projects, when completed, would increase efficiency and reduce the workload of air controllers in the affected airports.

“Today, Civil Aviation submitted a memorandum to the council which was consequently approved,” he said.

“The memo is to upgrade and refurbish the safe tower equipment in four airports, Lagos, Kano, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

“This is just to increase the efficiency of the airports and reduce the workload in the control tower and to automate what was hitherto analog system to digital.

“Quick example is all of the data we collect at the end of the runways within the airports will now be displayed instantly on our platform in the control tower.

“Information regarding weather, regarding all of the components of weather, winds, rain, macroburst, etc will be displayed automatically.

“So, the issue of giving out weather reports every hour will change to give you instant weather which will improve the pilot efficiency, and the workload on the controller is reduced and it can handle more flights into the airport.

“The total contract sum is N13.122, 230, 999.17.’’

He further explained that the payment of the contract sum would be in two parts.

“The first component which is a foreign component is €28,489,565 million while the naira component is N3.491,504,488.31.

“Of course, there will be 7.5 percent added VAT. It will be for the complete period of 12 months.”

On her part, Ahmed said the approval for the e-Custom modernization project followed a memo she presented to the Council.

