Few Models Scouting Tour to Take Place in Five Cities Across Nigeria

Have you got what it takes to strut the runways under one of Africa’s leading model scouting agencies? Are you bold, beautiful and audacious? Then, Few Model Management is looking for you as they kick off the much anticipated Few Scouting Tour across various cities in Nigeria.

In a dynamic ever-growing society like Nigeria, the fashion and beauty industry is one that can no longer be ignored. Few hit the road as they begin the search for new faces across 5 states in Nigeria.

Now in its fifth year of existence and pace-setting strides, Few Models are internationally and locally recognized by Vogue, Forbes, Elle, Models.com, Business of Fashion (BOF), Guardian Life, ThisDay, etc. They are Africa’s fastest-growing agency with over 22 scouts worldwide.

Models from Few Model Management work with international modeling agencies like IMG Models, Next Models, Select Models, Elite Models in their different locations – Paris, London, Spain, New York, etc.

Requirements: Open to only female models between the ages of 16 to 22 who are 5’8” – 6ft tall

Dates and venues:

Kwara State – 19th February 2020 at the Unilorin Dam, Ilorin, Kwara State

Delta State- 20th February 2020 at the Subsons Plaza, 213 Mofor Junction, Udu, Effurun- Warri, Delta State.

Kano State- 22nd February 2020 at 58b, Sarkin Yaki, Kano, Kano State.

Enugu State- 26th February 2020 at the Bridgewater Hotel, Adjacent ESUT Business School, Garden Avenue, GRA, Enugu, Enugu State.

Lagos State – 27th February 2020 at the Radisson Hotel, Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.