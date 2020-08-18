Fetty Wap’s Estranged Wife Petitions Judge for Engagement Ring He Gave Her

Fetty Wap’s estranged wife, Leandra Gonzalez has petitioned a judge to have the rapper give back the engagement ring he proposed to her with.

TMZ reports that the model filed documents with the court asking for the $60k ring to returned to her following their failed marriage.

Leandra insists that Fetty Wap would have to pay her $37,000, the appraised value of the engagement ring, if he fails to turn over the diamond since it is hers to keep given that the duo went through with the marriage.

Courts documents however states that the Jersey rapper never owned the ring. He is said to have bought it on consignment from the jeweler and never ended up paying for it.

After the marriage crashed due to rumours of infidelity, he collected the ring and returned it to the jeweler.

Fetty Wap is however ready to give his estranged wife his own wedding band while the jeweler keeps the engagement ring that was never paid for.

Leandra Gonzalez and rapper, Fetty Wap got married in Toronto on August 3, 2019, with the marriage crashing just after 2 months.

