Fetty Wap and Masika Kalysha’s Daughter is an English Genius at 4

Masika Kalysha and Fetty Wap might just have a genius on their hands in the form of their 4-year-old daughter, Khari.

Proud mum and former Love and Hop Hop star took to her Instagram story to show off her kid’s writing prowess which she noted that many 40-year-olds do not possess.

Masika Kalysha shared a clip of a note her daughter had written which reads;

“I went to the beach too”, as she excitedly pointed out that Khari at age 4 knew the difference between ‘to’ and ‘too’ and how to use them in sentences; a feat lacking in many 40-year-olds.

See video of Masika’s proud moment below.

