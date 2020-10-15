Festus Keyamo Reveals He Lost His Driver in Abuja Protest

Festus Keyamo has revealed that his driver was killed during the #EndSars protest in Abuja on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

The minister of State, Labour and Employment shared the news of Twitter, disclosing that the late Yohanna Shankuk did not die as a a result of violence on protest grounds but an accident.

Festus Keyamo revealed that his driver was making his way to Keyamo’s private office on foot when he was run over by a car trying to escape the gridlock as a result of the protest.

The driver of the vehicle on seeing advancing protesters at Berger Roundabout had made a U-turn, and taken the one-way back before ramming into Shankuk.

I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests. A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) October 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

