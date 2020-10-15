Festus Keyamo Reveals He Lost His Driver in Abuja Protest

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Festus Keyamo Reveals He Lost His Driver in Abuja Protest

Festus Keyamo has revealed that his driver was killed during the #EndSars protest in Abuja on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

The minister of State, Labour and Employment shared the news of Twitter, disclosing that the late Yohanna  Shankuk did not die as a a result of violence on protest grounds but an accident.

Festus Keyamo revealed that his driver was making his way to Keyamo’s private office on foot when he was run over by a car trying to escape the gridlock as a result of the protest.

The driver of the vehicle on seeing advancing protesters at Berger Roundabout had made a U-turn, and taken the one-way back before ramming into Shankuk.

, , ,

Related Posts

Breaking: Gov Seyi Makinde’s mother is dead

October 15, 2020

Falz Writes Buhari on Reconstitution of National Human Rights Commission’s Governing Council

October 15, 2020

Davido’s “FEM” is the #EndSARS Anthem: All the Times Protesters Chanted to the Song

October 15, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply