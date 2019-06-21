Fernando Torres Announces Retirement from Football

Former Spain striker Fernando Torres has announced he is to retire from football, aged 35.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker, who is currently playing for Sagan Tosu in Japan, confirmed the end of his football career on social media.

He wrote: “I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career.

“Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details. See you there.”

Torres joined Sagan Tosu in July 2018 after leaving boyhood club Atletico Madrid for a second time.

Nicknamed El-Nino (The Kid), he had established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in Spain, top-scoring for them in five successive seasons, which earned him a move to Liverpool.

The Spaniard was a huge success at Anfield and, while he did not win any silverware, he registered 81 goals in 142 games before his shock move to Chelsea on Deadline Day in January 2011.

After a slow start at Stamford Bridge, his fortunes turned around as he won the FA Cup and the Champions League in 2012, as well as the Europa League in 2013, before leaving for AC Milan in 2014.

He then returned to Atletico six months later, winning another Europa League title in 2018 in his penultimate match before his move to Japan.

Torres was perhaps most successful on the international stage, and was an important member of the Spain side that won back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012, as well as the World Cup in 2010.