Fernandes named Premier League Player of the Month for February

Bruno Fernandes has been named as the Premier League’s Player of the Month for February, capping an impressive start to life as a Manchester United player.

The Portuguese midfielder moved to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon for an initial fee of around £46.6m in January and played in every one of United’s games the following month.

He played every minute of their three Premier League games, registering two assists and a goal and helping United to a 2-0 win at Chelsea and a 3-0 home victory over Watford.

After winning the award, Fernandes told the Premier League’s website: “Since I was a kid, it was a dream to play for Man United, and to be there at Old Trafford is the biggest dream of my career.

“When you come to a new club you always want to score, and the first goal is special. It doesn’t matter how the goal is scored, but important is the goal’s worth.

“I’m happy with my start, but from now I need to give more to be better.”

Fernandes beat fellow nominees Marcos Alonso, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Matt Doherty and Nick Pope to the award.