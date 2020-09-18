Fernandes named Man United Player of the Year

Bruno Fernandes has won Manchester United’s Player of the Year award for the 2019-20 season.

The Portuguese midfielder made an enormous impact at Old Trafford after moving to the English side in January from Sporting CP, catapulting the side to a third-place fifnish in the English top flight.

Fernandes told United’s official website: “Of course you want to win some trophies for the team, for the club and for the fans, but obviously, I’m happy with the individual trophies.

“I know you can say: ‘Oh, I don’t care’ and everything, but it’s always important for a player. You always feel good when you win these kinds of awards, and I am no different. I am really happy. I want to add this to so many trophies for the club and for the fans because I think they deserve it.”

The 26-year-old beat Anthony Martial into second place to claim the award, voted for by United fans, while Marcus Rashford came third.

According to the club website, Fernandes gained 35.5 per cent of the votes, just ahead of Martial on 34%, while Rashford earned 10.4% of fan selections.

Mason Greenwood finished fourth on 8.3% after his breakout season in senior football, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka got 3.8%, and club captain Harry Maguire finished sixth with 2.4%.

