Ferguson offered Ronaldo to Barcelona ahead of Madrid

Reports in Spain claim legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson offered Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona before the Portuguese left Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2009.

Ronaldo who now plies his trade with Juventus left United in a record £80m move after winning three Premier League titles, League Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

The Portuguese was signed alongside Xabi Alonso, Karim Benzema and Ballon d’Or winner Kaka as Los Blancos looked to bounce back after Pep Guardiola’s phenomenal debut season with Barcelona.

However, things could have panned out so differently for the Sporting academy product – had Ferguson had his way.

Ferguson was loath to lose the winger to Real Madrid after saying in 2008 that he wouldn’t sell the club a “virus” – and he realised that Barca were the only other club who could afford his services.

And according to Spanish outlet AS, Ferguson contacted the Catalan club and urged them to bid for Ronaldo only to find that he was already set on a move to Real.

Ronaldo went on to score 33 goals in all competitions in the 2009-10 campaign but was unable to topple Barca at the top of La Liga until the 2011-12 season.