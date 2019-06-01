Fergie Officially Files for Divorce From Josh Duhamel

Fergie has officially filed for divorce from Josh Duhamel, TMZ is reporting.

Recall that the couple issued a statement declaring their separation in 2017, saying they “are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

They’ve been living as highly supportive exes ever since, with Duhamel even defending Fergie after that whole national anthem incident last year.

But, the former couple’s marriage is about to be officially over.

TMZ reports that Fergie has decided to take the final step in legally ending their eight-year marriage, as she filed the divorce papers Friday in Pasadena.

They have a 5-year-old son named Axl.