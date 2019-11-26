Fergie and Josh Duhamel Finalise Divorce 2 Years After Separating

Fergie and Josh Duhamel are officially over.

The duo have now finalised their divorce, two years after ending their relationship.

According to Us Weekly, their marriage was legally terminated after the exes reached an agreement on the terms of the judgment on Friday, November 22. They previously announced their separation in September 2017, but the 44-year-old “Fergalicious” singer didn’t file for divorce until May of this year.

The duo started dating in 2004 and he proposed to her in December 2007. They tied the knot in Malibu in 2009 and became the parents to their now 6-year-old son, Axl, in 2013.