Fergie and Josh Duhamel Finalise Divorce 2 Years After Separating

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Fergie and Josh Duhamel Finalise Divorce 2 Years After Separating

Fergie and Josh Duhamel are officially over.

The duo have now finalised their divorce, two years after ending their relationship.

According to Us Weekly, their marriage was legally terminated after the exes reached an agreement on the terms of the judgment on Friday, November 22. They previously announced their separation in September 2017, but the 44-year-old “Fergalicious” singer didn’t file for divorce until May of this year.

Related Posts

‘Marlians are dumb’ – Davido’s Boy, Aloma, blasts

November 26, 2019

Don Jazzy unveils new Mavins Studio, HQ on 37th birthday [Photos]

November 26, 2019

#BBNaija Star Ella Quits Music: “I Had to Let it Go’

November 26, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *