Fena Gitu Releases New Single ‘Chai Moto’ off the ‘Unleashed’ Album

Fresh off the release of her 15-track sophomore album Unleashed, one of Kenya’s baddest femcees and AFRIMMA 2019 nominee Fena releases a new single ‘Chai Moto’.

The track is off the new album launched at a star-studded event dubbed #FenaUnleashed (Sat 23rd Nov 2019) at the Junction Mall. This release also comes ahead of her performance at Nairobi’s longest running weekly live music showcase ‘Thursday Nite Live’ at J’s Westlands (5th Dec 2019).

Check out the Unleashed album and the new single here.

CHAI MOTO was produced by Kanyeria and addresses rumor mills intended to distract us from our goals, but rising above it all and keeping focus.

Fena’s simple yet extraordinary delivery technique is matched by stunning visuals directed by Mike Lolly P in a video featuring dancers from Sisko Reloaded, and Video Vixens Kenya. The video introduces two women gossiping over a cup of Kericho Gold Tea, mentioning names of our very own personalities who are constantly attacked, yet remain steadfast in excellence.

UNLEASHED album embodies a transformation of Fena’s persona, style and sound. Telling it as it is, in the album Fena tackles themes of love, ambition, women empowerment and leadership, while encompassing Nairobi’s vibrant lifestyle. Fena works with top producers on the 15-track album among them: Kanyeria, iLogos Music, Jazz Odongo, Mutoriah, Dillie and Magix Enga. The album features tracks such as “Monday Blues”, “Siri”, “Zing Zong”, “Trouble”, “Karibia” which capture Fena’s softer, lovey-dovey side. Whereas “Doing Her Thing Though”, “Chai Moto”, “Unleashed”, “Ndigithia” and “Empress” express a go-getter, unapologetic Fena. Her hit singles “Steam”, “Sijaskia Vibaya”, “Sema Ng’we” and “Kaende” take us to the lit Nairobi scene where anything goes.

Speaking on the new album, Fena says, “This project represents my coming of age as Fena. I realized that I needed to explore corners in my life that I was previously shy / coy about to make more timeless music.” Adding, “With a fresh boost of confidence and years of experience in the music industry, I took on the challenge to become one of Africa’s most sought after singer / songwriters.”

Fena’s new album coincides with her celebration of a decade in the music and entertainment industry this year, and her celebratory #FenaAt10 project and a series of events. At album launch concert, Fena was backed by the Dynamiques Band with guest artists Kagwe Mungai, Mayonde, Xtatic, Le Band, Xenia Manasseh, Chris Kaiga and Elani giving stellar performances. The event was hosted by Kwambox with Jo Kisila on the decks. Fena says, “First, I want to thank you all for coming. I felt so much love. The launch concert was nothing short of high energy entertainment, with lots of love and celebration of 10 years in the industry with my Fenatics community and the public at large.”

Having taken a brief hiatus in 2015/2016 to reevaluate and re-strategize following the niche success of her debut album “Fenamenon”, Fena made a comeback into the music scene in 2017 with a crossover hit single, “Sema Ng’we”, marking the beginning of her “UNLEASHED” journey. Today, Fena is hailed as East Africa’s most sought after female music performers and brand influencers.