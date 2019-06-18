Femi Otedola Schools Curious Fan on How to Run a Successful Business

Femi Otedola sure knows how to inspire fans following his Instagram page.

The billionaire businessman shared some tips with his 667, 000 followers after a fan asked why he is always posting vacation photos instead of work photos.

“Always on vacation sir. Do you even go to work?” asked the follower. To which the oil mogul responded: “As an entrepreneur, my role is to employ a competent team to run my business affairs without my physical presence and of course, one that outlives me.”

He continued, “Mine is to nurture the team to maximise shareholder value.”

And the faithful said, Amen!

