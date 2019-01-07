Femi Otedola Replies Fan Who Hailed Him for Wearing ‘Simple’ Clothes

Femi Otedola took time to reply an Instagram user who was impressed with the billionaire businessman’s recent outfit.

Drama started when Otedola shared his latest photo on Instagram, and while many people had kind things to say, one follower noted his simple clothes.

“Those with money dress simple and those with nothing show up more. Well done sir,” said the enthusiastic fan. To which Otedola replied with a: “Less is more.”

This response has inspired his followers. However, it is worthy to note that the businessman actually did tag his outfit: he is wearing Tom Ford, which is not a cheap clothing line.

See the exchange below: