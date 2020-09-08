Femi Otedola Promotes Trailer for Daughter Temi’s Debut Movie, “Citation”

Femi Otedola is his daughter Temi’s biggest fan.

The billionaire businessman has taken to his Twitter to announce the trailer for Temi’s debut movie, Citation, helmed by the famous Kunle Afolayan.

The the film, written by Tunde Babalola, “is about a university drama surrounding a female postgraduate student who has to find a way of dealing with the awkward situation of sexual harassment from a popular male lecturer.”

Citation will also feature top acts like Haitian-born Hollywood actor, Jimmy Jean Louis, Sadiq Daba, and Gabriel Afolayan.

See the trailer below:

