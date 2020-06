Femi Otedola is definitely not the average African father.

The billionaire mogul earned cool dad points after he let slip that his daughter, Temi and her musician boyfriend, Mr Eazi were living together in England at the moment.

The little tidbit of information was made known after he posted a pictures of himself, Temi and Mr Eazi on his Instagram page.

He captioned the shots;

“This morning I drove two hours to visit @temiotedola and @mreazi 😷 .…F.Ote💲”.

Wow! What a cool dad Femi Otedola is!

