Femi Otedola Gifts His Three Daughters Ferrari Portofinos

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola decided to take his daughters shopping and splurged millions buying each of them a Ferrari Portofino.

The father of four who spoils his girls, Tolani, DJ Cuppy and Temi silly, got a pink Ferrari for Cuppy, a bronze one for Temi and a blue one for Tolani, each with customised plate numbers.

DJ Cuppy took to Instagram to share various photos of the three luxury cars which retail for around $200,000 and wrote:

“Papa took us shopping and bought ONE of EACH! #FerrariPortofino #CuppyDat.’

See pictures of the cars below.

Cuppy in a rarri! 💕🧁 Skrrrr skrrrr! 💨 #CuppyDat

