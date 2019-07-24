Femi Otedola Explains Why He No Longer Wears a Wristwatch

Femi Otedola is happy with all the recent technological advancements in the world.

He explaied this durig a chat with an Instagram follower who’d noticed that the billionaire businessman never wears a wristwatch. Asked why this is so, Otedola explained how technology has made things easier, which is why he doesn’t need to weigh his wrists down with unnecessary accessories.

“I started wearing a watch when I was 12 years old and stopped three years ago. Technology has ended our necessity for the archaic wristwatch. Less is more.”

See the exchange below:

