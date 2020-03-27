Femi Otedola Donates N1billion Towards Eradication of COVD-19

ukamaka
Celebrity / LifeStyle / News

Femi Otedola has announced that he will be donating the sum of N1 billion toward the war against the novel disease, coronavirus, which is crippling economies all over the world.

“I will be contributing 1 billion naira towards the eradication of COVID-19 across Nigeria,” he said in his Instagram Post, adding, “We must all do what we can to flatten the curve.”

This comes amid report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is presently at 65, with only one death.

